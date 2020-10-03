On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Minnesota United tops FC Cincinnati behind Molino, Kamara

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 10:38 pm
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino and Kei Kamara scored and Minnesota United picked up its first win in five games, beating FC Cincinnati 2-0 on Saturday night.

Molino took a run down the left and shot through the legs of the keeper for his seventh goal of the season and a two-goal advantage at the 69th minute.

Kei Kamara gave Minnesota (6-5-4) a 1-0 lead, converting a penalty kick in the 16th minute.

Dayne St. Clair made a diving save in the 83rd minute to help preserve the shutout.

Cincinnati (3-8-4) hasn’t scored in its last four contests.

