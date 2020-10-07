Mishap with the count costs Braves a baserunner

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 10:58 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Some confusion over the count cost the Atlanta Braves a baserunner early in their victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Pablo López threw four balls to Atlanta’s Adam Duvall in the second inning, but Duvall wasn’t awarded first. He eventually flied out to right field.

Duvall came to bat immediately after Dansby Swanson’s home run gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. After Duvall took a low pitch for what should have been ball three, plate umpire Dan Bellino signaled that it was a 2-2 count.

The next pitch was outside, but Duvall remained at the plate. The mistake nearly worked out in his favor when he hit a deep fly to right, but it was caught at the wall.

The Braves went on to a 2-0 victory anyway and lead the series 2-0.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

