On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLB players extend streak of no COVID positives to 47 days

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 7:41 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s postseason bubble appears to be working as a defense against the novel coronavirus.

MLB players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 47 through Thursday.

Players did not have positive tests in 55 of the previous 56 days, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

There were no positive tests among 5,026 samples samples collected in the week.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

MLB has collected 169,143 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.05%.

Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

The eight teams that reached the Division Series entered bubble environments and have played at neutral sites in the hope of minimizing exposure to the virus. Teams that advance will remain in bubble environments until their seasons end.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid