All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|9
|2
|4
|31
|26
|16
|Columbus
|9
|2
|4
|31
|25
|10
|Orlando City
|8
|2
|5
|29
|28
|16
|Philadelphia
|8
|3
|4
|28
|25
|13
|New York City FC
|7
|6
|2
|23
|17
|12
|New England
|5
|3
|7
|22
|15
|12
|New York
|6
|7
|2
|20
|18
|19
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|2
|17
|17
|19
|Nashville SC
|4
|5
|5
|17
|11
|14
|Montreal
|5
|8
|2
|17
|22
|29
|Chicago
|4
|7
|4
|16
|20
|24
|Cincinnati
|3
|8
|4
|13
|8
|23
|D.C. United
|2
|8
|5
|11
|11
|24
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|10
|2
|11
|14
|25
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|8
|3
|3
|27
|32
|13
|Portland
|7
|4
|3
|24
|27
|24
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|5
|2
|23
|26
|21
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|4
|22
|26
|21
|FC Dallas
|5
|3
|6
|21
|21
|15
|Colorado
|5
|4
|4
|19
|25
|20
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|6
|3
|18
|32
|29
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|4
|6
|18
|19
|21
|San Jose
|4
|6
|5
|17
|21
|40
|Houston
|3
|5
|7
|16
|22
|26
|Vancouver
|5
|10
|0
|15
|18
|34
|LA Galaxy
|4
|7
|3
|15
|18
|24
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 26
Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0
Sunday, September 27
New York 4, Montreal 1
New England 2, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3, Miami 0
Chicago 2, Atlanta 0
Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1
Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie
Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, October 3
Orlando City 3, New York 1
Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0
Chicago 2, Montreal 2, tie
Nashville 0, New England 0, tie
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1
New York City FC 3, Miami 2
Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0
Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Seattle 3, Vancouver 1
San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1
Colorado at Portland ppd.
Sunday, October 4
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 6
Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 7
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 10
Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 11
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, October 14
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
