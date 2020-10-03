On Air: Press Conference USA
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 9 2 4 31 26 16
Columbus 9 2 4 31 25 10
Orlando City 8 2 5 29 28 16
Philadelphia 8 3 4 28 25 13
New York City FC 7 6 2 23 17 12
New England 5 3 7 22 15 12
New York 6 7 2 20 18 19
Atlanta 5 8 2 17 17 19
Nashville SC 4 5 5 17 11 14
Montreal 5 8 2 17 22 29
Chicago 4 7 4 16 20 24
Cincinnati 3 8 4 13 8 23
D.C. United 2 8 5 11 11 24
Inter Miami CF 3 10 2 11 14 25

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 3 3 27 32 13
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting Kansas City 7 5 2 23 26 21
Minnesota United 6 5 4 22 26 21
FC Dallas 5 3 6 21 21 15
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Los Angeles FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real Salt Lake 4 4 6 18 19 21
San Jose 4 6 5 17 21 40
Houston 3 5 7 16 22 26
Vancouver 5 10 0 15 18 34
LA Galaxy 4 7 3 15 18 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 26

Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0

Sunday, September 27

New York 4, Montreal 1

New England 2, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Miami 0

        Read more Sports News news.

Chicago 2, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, October 3

Orlando City 3, New York 1

Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0

Chicago 2, Montreal 2, tie

Nashville 0, New England 0, tie

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1

New York City FC 3, Miami 2

Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Seattle 3, Vancouver 1

San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1

Colorado at Portland ppd.

Sunday, October 4

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6

Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 10

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 14

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane