All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|10
|2
|4
|34
|27
|16
|Columbus
|9
|3
|4
|31
|26
|12
|Philadelphia
|9
|3
|4
|31
|28
|13
|Orlando City
|8
|2
|6
|30
|28
|16
|New York City FC
|8
|6
|2
|26
|21
|13
|New England
|5
|4
|7
|22
|15
|13
|New York
|6
|8
|2
|20
|19
|21
|Montreal
|6
|8
|2
|20
|24
|30
|Atlanta
|5
|8
|3
|18
|17
|19
|Nashville SC
|4
|5
|6
|18
|11
|14
|Chicago
|4
|8
|4
|16
|20
|25
|Inter Miami CF
|4
|10
|2
|14
|16
|26
|Cincinnati
|3
|9
|4
|13
|8
|26
|D.C. United
|2
|9
|5
|11
|12
|28
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|3
|3
|30
|34
|14
|Portland
|8
|4
|3
|27
|33
|27
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|5
|2
|26
|27
|21
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|5
|23
|26
|21
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|6
|3
|21
|35
|30
|FC Dallas
|5
|4
|6
|21
|21
|17
|San Jose
|5
|6
|5
|20
|24
|40
|Colorado
|5
|4
|4
|19
|25
|20
|Houston
|4
|5
|7
|19
|24
|26
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|6
|6
|18
|21
|26
|Vancouver
|5
|11
|0
|15
|18
|37
|LA Galaxy
|4
|8
|3
|15
|21
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 3
Orlando City 3, New York 1
Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0
Chicago 2, Montreal 2, tie
Nashville 0, New England 0, tie
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1
New York City FC 3, Miami 2
Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0
Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Seattle 3, Vancouver 1
San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1
Colorado at Portland ppd.
Sunday, October 4
Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1
Tuesday, October 6
Minnesota 0, Nashville 0, tie
Wednesday, October 7
Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Miami 2, New York 1
Montreal 2, Columbus 1
Toronto FC 1, New England 0
Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 4, D.C. United 1
Houston 2, FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0
Los Angeles FC at Colorado ppd.
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3
San Jose 3, Vancouver 0
Saturday, October 10
Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 11
New England at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, October 14
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 17
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 18
New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 20
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
