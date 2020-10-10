All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16 Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12 Philadelphia 9 3 4 31 28 13 Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16 New York City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13 New England 5 4 7 22 15 13 New York 6 8 2 20 19 21 Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30 Atlanta 5 8 3 18 17 19 Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14 Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25 Inter Miami CF 4 10 2 14 16 26 Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26 D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 3 3 30 34 14 Portland 8 4 3 27 33 27 Sporting Kansas City 8 5 2 26 27 21 Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21 Los Angeles FC 6 6 3 21 35 30 FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17 San Jose 5 6 5 20 24 40 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Houston 4 5 7 19 24 26 Real Salt Lake 4 6 6 18 21 26 Vancouver 5 11 0 15 18 37 LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 3

Orlando City 3, New York 1

Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0

Chicago 2, Montreal 2, tie

Nashville 0, New England 0, tie

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1

New York City FC 3, Miami 2

Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Seattle 3, Vancouver 1

San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1

Colorado at Portland ppd.

Sunday, October 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Tuesday, October 6

Minnesota 0, Nashville 0, tie

Wednesday, October 7

Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Miami 2, New York 1

Montreal 2, Columbus 1

Toronto FC 1, New England 0

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 4, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, FC Dallas 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0

Los Angeles FC at Colorado ppd.

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3

San Jose 3, Vancouver 0

Saturday, October 10

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

New England at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 14

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 18

New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

