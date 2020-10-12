All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|11
|2
|4
|37
|28
|16
|Philadelphia
|10
|3
|4
|34
|30
|14
|Columbus
|9
|3
|4
|31
|26
|12
|Orlando City
|8
|2
|6
|30
|28
|16
|New York City FC
|8
|7
|2
|26
|22
|15
|New England
|6
|4
|7
|25
|17
|14
|New York
|7
|8
|2
|23
|20
|21
|Montreal
|6
|9
|2
|20
|25
|32
|Chicago
|5
|8
|4
|19
|22
|26
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|3
|18
|17
|20
|Nashville SC
|4
|6
|6
|18
|12
|16
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|10
|2
|17
|17
|26
|Cincinnati
|3
|10
|4
|13
|8
|27
|D.C. United
|2
|10
|5
|11
|13
|30
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|4
|3
|30
|35
|17
|Portland
|9
|4
|3
|30
|36
|27
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|5
|2
|29
|29
|22
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|6
|3
|24
|38
|31
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|5
|23
|26
|21
|FC Dallas
|5
|4
|6
|21
|21
|17
|San Jose
|5
|7
|5
|20
|24
|43
|Colorado
|5
|4
|4
|19
|25
|20
|Houston
|4
|6
|7
|19
|24
|27
|Vancouver
|6
|11
|0
|18
|20
|38
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|7
|6
|18
|22
|28
|LA Galaxy
|4
|8
|3
|15
|21
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Tuesday, October 6
Minnesota 0, Nashville 0, tie
Wednesday, October 7
Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Miami 2, New York 1
Montreal 2, Columbus 1
Toronto FC 1, New England 0
Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 4, D.C. United 1
Houston 2, FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0
Los Angeles FC at Colorado ppd.
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3
San Jose 3, Vancouver 0
Saturday, October 10
Miami 1, Houston 0
New York 1, Atlanta 0
LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.
Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Sunday, October 11
New England 2, New York City FC 1
Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 1
Chicago 2, D.C. United 1
Toronto FC 1, Cincinnati 0
Columbus at Orlando City ppd.
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Minnesota at FC Dallas ppd.
Portland 3, San Jose 0
Wednesday, October 14
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 17
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 18
New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, October 19
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 20
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 21
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Thursday, October 22
Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, October 23
New England at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
