MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17
Philadelphia 10 3 5 35 32 16
Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14
Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17
New England 7 4 7 28 20 16
New York City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16
New York 7 8 3 24 21 22
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21
Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29
Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28
D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17
Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29
Sporting Kansas City 9 6 3 30 31 25
Los Angeles FC 7 7 3 24 39 33
FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43
Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39
Real Salt Lake 5 7 6 21 24 29
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30
LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 10

Miami 1, Houston 0

New York 1, Atlanta 0

LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, October 11

New England 2, New York City FC 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 1

Chicago 2, D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 1, Cincinnati 0

Columbus at Orlando City ppd.

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Minnesota at FC Dallas ppd.

Portland 3, San Jose 0

Wednesday, October 14

Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1

New England 3, Montreal 2

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Nashville 3, Houston 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Chicago at Minnesota ppd.

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Colorado at Seattle ppd.

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 2, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 1

Sunday, October 18

New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

