Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17
Philadelphia 11 3 5 38 34 17
Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15
Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18
New England 7 5 7 28 21 18
New York City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19
New York 7 8 4 25 22 23
Nashville SC 6 6 6 24 18 17
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22
Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29
Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30
D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17
Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30
Sporting Kansas City 9 6 3 30 31 25
Los Angeles FC 7 7 4 25 40 34
Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23
FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20
San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43
Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40
Real Salt Lake 5 7 6 21 24 29
Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 14

Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1

New England 3, Montreal 2

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Nashville 3, Houston 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Chicago at Minnesota ppd.

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Colorado at Seattle ppd.

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 2, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 1

Sunday, October 18

Columbus 3, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, New York 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0

Houston 2, Minnesota 2, tie

Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.

Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 0, San Jose 0, tie

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Tuesday, October 20

Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

