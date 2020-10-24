On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17
Philadelphia 11 3 5 38 34 17
Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15
Orlando City 8 3 8 32 31 20
New England 7 5 8 29 22 19
New York City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19
Nashville SC 6 6 7 25 19 18
New York 7 8 4 25 22 23
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Inter Miami CF 6 11 3 21 21 30
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 11 4 19 19 24
D.C. United 4 10 6 18 19 34
Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 5 32 36 18
Portland 9 5 5 32 39 31
Sporting Kansas City 9 6 3 30 31 25
Los Angeles FC 7 7 4 25 40 34
Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23
FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20
San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43
Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40
Real Salt Lake 5 7 6 21 24 29
Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 2, tie

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Montreal 2, Miami 1

Sunday, October 18

Columbus 3, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, New York 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0

Houston 2, Minnesota 2, tie

Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.

Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1, tie

        Read more Sports News news.

LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 0, San Jose 0, tie

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Tuesday, October 20

Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, October 23

New England 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saturday, October 24

Miami 2, Orlando City 1

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota