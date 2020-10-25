All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|12
|3
|5
|41
|39
|17
|Toronto FC
|12
|3
|5
|41
|30
|22
|Columbus
|10
|4
|5
|35
|31
|16
|Orlando City
|8
|3
|8
|32
|31
|20
|New York City FC
|9
|8
|3
|30
|27
|20
|New England
|7
|5
|8
|29
|22
|19
|New York
|7
|8
|5
|26
|24
|25
|Nashville SC
|6
|6
|7
|25
|19
|18
|Montreal
|7
|11
|2
|23
|30
|39
|Chicago
|5
|8
|6
|21
|26
|30
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|11
|3
|21
|21
|30
|Atlanta
|5
|11
|4
|19
|19
|24
|D.C. United
|4
|10
|6
|18
|19
|34
|Cincinnati
|4
|12
|4
|16
|11
|31
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|6
|3
|33
|35
|25
|Seattle
|9
|4
|5
|32
|36
|18
|Portland
|9
|5
|5
|32
|39
|31
|Los Angeles FC
|8
|7
|4
|28
|42
|34
|Minnesota United
|7
|5
|6
|27
|29
|23
|FC Dallas
|6
|5
|7
|25
|22
|20
|Vancouver
|8
|12
|0
|24
|24
|41
|San Jose
|6
|8
|6
|24
|29
|45
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|7
|7
|22
|24
|29
|Houston
|4
|7
|9
|21
|28
|33
|Colorado
|5
|5
|4
|19
|25
|24
|LA Galaxy
|5
|10
|3
|18
|22
|36
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, October 18
Columbus 3, New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1, New York 1, tie
D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0
Houston 2, Minnesota 2, tie
Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.
Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1, tie
LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 0, San Jose 0, tie
Monday, October 19
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
Tuesday, October 20
Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday, October 21
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Thursday, October 22
Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie
Friday, October 23
New England 1, Nashville 1, tie
Saturday, October 24
Miami 2, Orlando City 1
D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1
New York 2, Chicago 2, tie
Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 3, Montreal 1
Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 4, Colorado 0
FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Vancouver 2, San Jose 1
Sunday, October 25
Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Tuesday, October 27
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 4
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
