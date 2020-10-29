All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|5
|44
|41
|18
|x-Toronto FC
|12
|4
|5
|41
|30
|23
|x-Columbus
|10
|5
|5
|35
|31
|17
|x-Orlando City
|9
|3
|8
|35
|35
|21
|x-New York City FC
|10
|8
|3
|33
|28
|20
|x-New York
|8
|8
|5
|29
|25
|25
|x-New England
|7
|6
|8
|29
|22
|20
|x-Nashville
|7
|6
|7
|28
|20
|18
|Montreal
|7
|12
|2
|23
|30
|40
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|12
|3
|21
|22
|32
|Chicago
|5
|9
|6
|21
|27
|32
|D.C. United
|5
|10
|6
|21
|20
|34
|Atlanta
|5
|12
|4
|19
|20
|28
|Cincinnati
|4
|13
|4
|16
|11
|32
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Sporting Kansas City
|11
|6
|3
|36
|36
|25
|x-Seattle
|10
|4
|5
|35
|38
|18
|x-Portland
|10
|5
|5
|35
|44
|33
|x-Los Angeles FC
|9
|7
|4
|31
|44
|35
|x-Minnesota United
|8
|5
|6
|30
|31
|24
|FC Dallas
|7
|5
|7
|28
|24
|21
|San Jose
|7
|8
|6
|27
|31
|45
|Vancouver
|8
|13
|0
|24
|24
|43
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|8
|7
|22
|24
|31
|Houston
|4
|8
|9
|21
|29
|35
|Colorado
|5
|6
|4
|19
|26
|26
|LA Galaxy
|5
|11
|3
|18
|24
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, October 21
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Thursday, October 22
Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie
Friday, October 23
New England 1, Nashville 1, tie
Saturday, October 24
Miami 2, Orlando City 1
D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1
New York 2, Chicago 2, tie
Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0
New York City FC 3, Montreal 1
Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0
Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 4, Colorado 0
FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Vancouver 2, San Jose 1
Sunday, October 25
Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0
Tuesday, October 27
Nashville 1, Montreal 0
Seattle 2, Vancouver 0
Wednesday, October 28
New York 1, New England 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 4, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 2, Chicago 1
New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 0
D.C. United 1, Columbus 0
Minnesota 2, Colorado 1
FC Dallas 2, Miami 1
Portland 5, LA Galaxy 2
Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 1
San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Saturday, October 31
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 4
Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
Sunday, November 8
New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.
