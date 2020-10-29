All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Philadelphia 13 3 5 44 41 18 x-Toronto FC 12 4 5 41 30 23 x-Columbus 10 5 5 35 31 17 x-Orlando City 9 3 8 35 35 21 x-New York City FC 10 8 3 33 28 20 x-New York 8 8 5 29 25 25 x-New England 7 6 8 29 22 20 x-Nashville 7 6 7 28 20 18 Montreal 7 12 2 23 30 40 Inter Miami CF 6 12 3 21 22 32 Chicago 5 9 6 21 27 32 D.C. United 5 10 6 21 20 34 Atlanta 5 12 4 19 20 28 Cincinnati 4 13 4 16 11 32

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-Sporting Kansas City 11 6 3 36 36 25 x-Seattle 10 4 5 35 38 18 x-Portland 10 5 5 35 44 33 x-Los Angeles FC 9 7 4 31 44 35 x-Minnesota United 8 5 6 30 31 24 FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 24 21 San Jose 7 8 6 27 31 45 Vancouver 8 13 0 24 24 43 Real Salt Lake 5 8 7 22 24 31 Houston 4 8 9 21 29 35 Colorado 5 6 4 19 26 26 LA Galaxy 5 11 3 18 24 41

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie

Friday, October 23

New England 1, Nashville 1, tie

Saturday, October 24

Miami 2, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1

New York 2, Chicago 2, tie

Minnesota 1, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 3, Montreal 1

Philadelphia 5, Toronto FC 0

Columbus 1, Houston 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 4, Colorado 0

FC Dallas 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Vancouver 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, October 25

Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville 1, Montreal 0

Seattle 2, Vancouver 0

Wednesday, October 28

New York 1, New England 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 4, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 2, Chicago 1

New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

Minnesota 2, Colorado 1

FC Dallas 2, Miami 1

Portland 5, LA Galaxy 2

Los Angeles FC 2, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 4

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 10 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 8

New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.