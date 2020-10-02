MLS Leaders

Trending:
Get Email Alerts

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 10:56 am
1 min read
      

Through Sunday, September 27

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 11
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8
Jordan Morris, SEA 7
Chris Mueller, ORL 7
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 7
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 7

7 players tied with 6

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 9
Darwin Quintero, HOU 7
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 6
Jan Gregus, MIN 6
Jordan Morris, SEA 6
Pedro Santos, CLB 6
Saphir Taider, MTL 6
Sebastian Blanco, POR 5
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 5
Cristian Pavon, LA 5
Diego Valeri, POR 5

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 53
Diego Rossi, LFC 50
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 41
Cristian Pavon, LA 40
Robert Beric, CHI 39
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 39
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 38
Nani, ORL 36
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 36
Adam Buksa, NE 34
Darwin Quintero, HOU 34
Johnny Russell, KC 34

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 27
Robert Beric, CHI 19
Gustavo Bou, NE 19
Cristian Pavon, LA 18
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 17
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 15
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15

8 players tied with 14

___

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 6
Franco Escobar, ATL 6
Andres Reyes, MCF 6
James Sands, NYC 6
Thiago Santos, DAL 6

11 players tied with 5

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Andres Reyes, MCF 6 1 7
Frankie Amaya, CIN 6 0 6
Julian Araujo, LA 5 1 6
Franco Escobar, ATL 6 0 6
Gadi Kinda, KC 5 1 6
James Sands, NYC 6 0 6
Thiago Santos, DAL 6 0 6

18 players tied with 5

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.64
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.67
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.71
Andre Blake, PHI 0.79
Matt Turner, NE 0.85
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.92
Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.07
Joe Willis, NSH 1.08
Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 1.17

___

Shutouts
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Andre Blake, PHI 6
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Matt Turner, NE 5
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Joe Willis, NSH 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 4
Quentin Westberg, TOR 4

10 players tied with 3

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 55
Clement Diop, MTL 51
Marko Maric, HOU 45
Andre Blake, PHI 44
David Bingham, LA 42
Stefan Frei, SEA 42
Matt Turner, NE 42
Daniel Vega, SJ 42
Steve Clark, POR 37
Pedro Gallese, ORL 37

___

