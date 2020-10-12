MLS Leaders

On Air: GolfDMV
Through Sunday, October 11

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 10
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Ayo Akinola, TOR 8
Jordan Morris, SEA 8
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 8

7 players tied with 7

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 10
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 8
Darwin Quintero, HOU 8
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7
Jordan Morris, SEA 7
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7
Pedro Santos, CLB 7
Diego Chara, POR 6
Jan Gregus, MIN 6
Alvaro Medran, CHI 6
Chris Mueller, ORL 6
Cristian Pavon, LA 6
Saphir Taider, MTL 6

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 57
Diego Rossi, LFC 52
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 49
Cristian Pavon, LA 47
Robert Beric, CHI 44
Johnny Russell, KC 44
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 43
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 43
Darwin Quintero, HOU 42
Adam Buksa, NE 40
Juergen Locadia, CIN 40
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 40
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 40

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 28
Robert Beric, CHI 22
Gustavo Bou, NE 21
Cristian Pavon, LA 19
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 18
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 18
Darwin Quintero, HOU 17
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 17
Ayo Akinola, TOR 16
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 16
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 16
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 16

___

Cautions
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 7
Franco Escobar, ATL 7
Frankie Amaya, CIN 6
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 6
Diego Chara, POR 6
Mathieu Deplagne, CIN 6
Fabian Herbers, CHI 6
Daniel Lovitz, NSH 6
Jose Martinez, PHI 6
Andres Reyes, MCF 6
James Sands, NYC 6
Thiago Santos, DAL 6
Kiki Struna, HOU 6

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 7 0 7
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 6 1 7
Franco Escobar, ATL 7 0 7
Andres Reyes, MCF 6 1 7

7 players tied with 6

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.76
Matt Turner, NE 0.81
Andre Blake, PHI 0.82
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.88
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.88
Ryan Meara, NYR 0.90
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.95
Joe Willis, NSH 1.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.06
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.07

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 7
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Joe Willis, NSH 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Matt Turner, NE 6
Brad Guzan, ATL 5
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Quentin Westberg, TOR 5
Steve Clark, POR 4
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
Tim Melia, KC 4
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 4
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 4

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 63
Clement Diop, MTL 60
Marko Maric, HOU 60
Matt Turner, NE 52
Andre Blake, PHI 50
Joe Willis, NSH 48
David Bingham, LA 47
Steve Clark, POR 45
Stefan Frei, SEA 45
Daniel Vega, SJ 42

___

