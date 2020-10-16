MLS Leaders

Through Wednesday, October 14
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|12
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|10
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|9
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|8
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|8
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|8
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|8
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|8
|Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC
|8
8 players tied with 7
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|10
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|8
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|8
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|7
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|7
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|7
|Pedro Santos, CLB
|7
|Diego Chara, POR
|6
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|6
|Alvaro Medran, CHI
|6
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|6
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|6
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|6
|Saphir Taider, MTL
|6
|Diego Valeri, POR
|6
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|57
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|52
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|52
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|49
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|45
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|45
|Johnny Russell, KC
|45
|Robert Beric, CHI
|44
|Adam Buksa, NE
|44
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|43
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|43
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|28
|Robert Beric, CHI
|22
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|21
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|21
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|20
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|20
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|20
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|19
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|17
|Adam Buksa, NE
|17
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|17
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|17
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|17
|Cautions
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|8
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|7
7 players tied with 6
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|8
|0
|8
|Julian Araujo, LA
|6
|1
|7
|Luis Binks, MTL
|6
|1
|7
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|6
|1
|7
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|7
|0
|7
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|6
|1
|7
10 players tied with 6
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.76
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.86
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.88
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.88
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.89
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.89
|Ryan Meara, NYR
|0.91
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|1.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.00
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.06
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|7
|Eloy Room, CLB
|7
|Joe Willis, NSH
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Matt Turner, NE
|6
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|5
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|5
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|5
|Steve Clark, POR
|4
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|4
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|4
|Tim Melia, KC
|4
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|4
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|4
|Saves
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|64
|Marko Maric, HOU
|64
|Clement Diop, MTL
|60
|Matt Turner, NE
|56
|Joe Willis, NSH
|53
|Andre Blake, PHI
|52
|David Bingham, LA
|47
|Tim Melia, KC
|47
|Steve Clark, POR
|45
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|45
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|45
