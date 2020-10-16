MLS Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 11:03 am
1 min read
      

Through Wednesday, October 14

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 10
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Ayo Akinola, TOR 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Jordan Morris, SEA 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 8

8 players tied with 7

Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 10
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 8
Darwin Quintero, HOU 8
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7
Jordan Morris, SEA 7
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7
Pedro Santos, CLB 7
Diego Chara, POR 6
Jan Gregus, MIN 6
Alvaro Medran, CHI 6
Lewis Morgan, MCF 6
Chris Mueller, ORL 6
Cristian Pavon, LA 6
Saphir Taider, MTL 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 57
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 52
Diego Rossi, LFC 52
Cristian Pavon, LA 49
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 45
Darwin Quintero, HOU 45
Johnny Russell, KC 45
Robert Beric, CHI 44
Adam Buksa, NE 44
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 43
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 43

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 28
Robert Beric, CHI 22
Gustavo Bou, NE 21
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 21
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 20
Cristian Pavon, LA 20
Darwin Quintero, HOU 20
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 19
Ayo Akinola, TOR 17
Adam Buksa, NE 17
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 17
Damir Kreilach, RSL 17
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 17

___

Cautions
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8
Franco Escobar, ATL 7

7 players tied with 6

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8 0 8
Julian Araujo, LA 6 1 7
Luis Binks, MTL 6 1 7
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 6 1 7
Franco Escobar, ATL 7 0 7
Andres Reyes, MCF 6 1 7

10 players tied with 6

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.76
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.86
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.88
Matt Turner, NE 0.88
Andre Blake, PHI 0.89
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.89
Ryan Meara, NYR 0.91
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 1.00
Joe Willis, NSH 1.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.06

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 7
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Joe Willis, NSH 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Matt Turner, NE 6
Brad Guzan, ATL 5
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Quentin Westberg, TOR 5
Steve Clark, POR 4
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 4
Tim Melia, KC 4
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 4
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 4

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 64
Marko Maric, HOU 64
Clement Diop, MTL 60
Matt Turner, NE 56
Joe Willis, NSH 53
Andre Blake, PHI 52
David Bingham, LA 47
Tim Melia, KC 47
Steve Clark, POR 45
Stefan Frei, SEA 45
Brad Guzan, ATL 45

___

