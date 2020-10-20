MLS Leaders

Through Monday, October 19
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|12
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|11
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|9
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|8
|Robert Beric, CHI
|8
|Jeremy Ebobisse, POR
|8
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|8
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|8
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|8
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|8
|Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC
|8
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|10
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|9
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|8
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|7
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|7
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|7
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|7
|Pedro Santos, CLB
|7
|Diego Chara, POR
|6
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|6
|Alvaro Medran, CHI
|6
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|6
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|6
|Saphir Taider, MTL
|6
|Diego Valeri, POR
|6
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|57
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|57
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|54
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|52
|Adam Buksa, NE
|48
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|48
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|48
|Robert Beric, CHI
|46
|Johnny Russell, KC
|45
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|44
|Nani, ORL
|44
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|44
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|28
|Robert Beric, CHI
|23
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|23
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|23
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|22
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|21
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|21
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|20
|Adam Buksa, NE
|18
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|18
|Cautions
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|8
|Diego Chara, POR
|7
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|7
11 players tied with 6
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|8
|0
|8
|Julian Araujo, LA
|6
|1
|7
|Luis Binks, MTL
|6
|1
|7
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|6
|1
|7
|Diego Chara, POR
|7
|0
|7
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|7
|0
|7
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|6
|1
|7
15 players tied with 6
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.76
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|0.86
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.86
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.89
|Ryan Meara, NYR
|0.92
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.94
|Andrew Tarbell, CLB
|0.97
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.00
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|1.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.00
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|7
|Eloy Room, CLB
|7
|Joe Willis, NSH
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Matt Turner, NE
|6
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|6
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|5
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|5
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|5
|Steve Clark, POR
|4
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|4
|Tim Melia, KC
|4
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|4
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|4
|Saves
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|70
|Marko Maric, HOU
|65
|Clement Diop, MTL
|60
|Andre Blake, PHI
|59
|Matt Turner, NE
|58
|Joe Willis, NSH
|53
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|50
|Steve Clark, POR
|49
|Tim Melia, KC
|49
|David Bingham, LA
|47
