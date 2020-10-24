MLS Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 11:01 am
1 min read
      

Through Friday, October 23

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Ayo Akinola, TOR 8
Robert Beric, CHI 8
Jeremy Ebobisse, POR 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Jordan Morris, SEA 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 8
Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 10
Darwin Quintero, HOU 9
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 8
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 7
Jordan Morris, SEA 7
Cristian Pavon, LA 7
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7
Pedro Santos, CLB 7
Diego Chara, POR 6
Jan Gregus, MIN 6
Alvaro Medran, CHI 6
Lewis Morgan, MCF 6
Chris Mueller, ORL 6
Saphir Taider, MTL 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 57
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 57
Cristian Pavon, LA 54
Diego Rossi, LFC 52
Adam Buksa, NE 50
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 48
Darwin Quintero, HOU 48
Robert Beric, CHI 46
Johnny Russell, KC 45
Lewis Morgan, MCF 44
Nani, ORL 44
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 44

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 28
Robert Beric, CHI 23
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 23
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 23
Darwin Quintero, HOU 22
Gustavo Bou, NE 21
Cristian Pavon, LA 21
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 20
Adam Buksa, NE 19
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 18

___

Cautions
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8
Diego Chara, POR 7
Franco Escobar, ATL 7
Eryk Williamson, POR 7

11 players tied with 6

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8 0 8
Julian Araujo, LA 6 1 7
Luis Binks, MTL 6 1 7
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 6 1 7
Diego Chara, POR 7 0 7
Franco Escobar, ATL 7 0 7
Andres Reyes, MCF 6 1 7
Eryk Williamson, POR 7 0 7

15 players tied with 6

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.76
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 0.86
Andre Blake, PHI 0.89
Ryan Meara, NYR 0.92
Matt Turner, NE 0.95
Joe Willis, NSH 0.95
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.97
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 1.00

___

Shutouts
Joe Willis, NSH 8
Andre Blake, PHI 7
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Matt Turner, NE 6
Quentin Westberg, TOR 6
Stefan Frei, SEA 5
Brad Guzan, ATL 5
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Steve Clark, POR 4
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 4
Tim Melia, KC 4
Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 4
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 4

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 70
Marko Maric, HOU 65
Matt Turner, NE 61
Clement Diop, MTL 60
Andre Blake, PHI 59
Joe Willis, NSH 56
Brad Guzan, ATL 50
Steve Clark, POR 49
Stefan Frei, SEA 49
Tim Melia, KC 49

___

