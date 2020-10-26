Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS Leaders

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 10:36 am
1 min read
      

Through Sunday, October 25

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11
Robert Beric, CHI 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9
Ayo Akinola, TOR 8
Jeremy Ebobisse, POR 8
Damir Kreilach, RSL 8
Jordan Morris, SEA 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 8
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 8
Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 10
Darwin Quintero, HOU 9
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 8
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 8
Lewis Morgan, MCF 7
Jordan Morris, SEA 7
Cristian Pavon, LA 7
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7
Pedro Santos, CLB 7

10 players tied with 6

___

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 57
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 57
Cristian Pavon, LA 56
Darwin Quintero, HOU 55
Diego Rossi, LFC 55
Adam Buksa, NE 50
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 49
Robert Beric, CHI 48
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 48
Johnny Russell, KC 48

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 28
Robert Beric, CHI 24
Darwin Quintero, HOU 24
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 23
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 23
Gustavo Bou, NE 21
Cristian Pavon, LA 21
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 21
Adam Buksa, NE 19
Damir Kreilach, RSL 19

___

Cautions
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8
Diego Chara, POR 7
Franco Escobar, ATL 7
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 7
Andres Reyes, MCF 7
Eryk Williamson, POR 7

14 players tied with 6

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8 0 8
Andres Reyes, MCF 7 1 8
Julian Araujo, LA 6 1 7
Luis Binks, MTL 6 1 7
Lucas Cavallini, VAN 6 1 7
Diego Chara, POR 7 0 7
Franco Escobar, ATL 7 0 7
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 7 0 7
Eryk Williamson, POR 7 0 7

19 players tied with 6

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.78
Andre Blake, PHI 0.85
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.90
Matt Turner, NE 0.95
Joe Willis, NSH 0.95
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.96
Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.97
Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 1.00

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 8
Joe Willis, NSH 8
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 6
Matt Turner, NE 6
Quentin Westberg, TOR 6
Stefan Frei, SEA 5
Brad Guzan, ATL 5
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 5
Tim Melia, KC 5
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 74
Marko Maric, HOU 66
Matt Turner, NE 61
Andre Blake, PHI 60
Clement Diop, MTL 60
Joe Willis, NSH 56
Brad Guzan, ATL 51
Tim Melia, KC 51
Steve Clark, POR 49
Stefan Frei, SEA 49

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota