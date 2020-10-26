MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, October 25
|Goals
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|12
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|11
|Robert Beric, CHI
|9
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|9
|Ayo Akinola, TOR
|8
|Jeremy Ebobisse, POR
|8
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|8
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|8
|Chris Mueller, ORL
|8
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|8
|Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC
|8
|Assists
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|10
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|9
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|8
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|8
|Lewis Morgan, MCF
|7
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|7
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|7
|Brian Rodriguez, LFC
|7
|Pedro Santos, CLB
|7
10 players tied with 6
___
|Shots
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|57
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|57
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|56
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|55
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|55
|Adam Buksa, NE
|50
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|49
|Robert Beric, CHI
|48
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|48
|Johnny Russell, KC
|48
___
|Shots on Goal
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|28
|Robert Beric, CHI
|24
|Darwin Quintero, HOU
|24
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|23
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|23
|Gustavo Bou, NE
|21
|Cristian Pavon, LA
|21
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|21
|Adam Buksa, NE
|19
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|19
___
|Cautions
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|8
|Diego Chara, POR
|7
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|7
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|7
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|7
|Eryk Williamson, POR
|7
14 players tied with 6
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|8
|0
|8
|Andres Reyes, MCF
|7
|1
|8
|Julian Araujo, LA
|6
|1
|7
|Luis Binks, MTL
|6
|1
|7
|Lucas Cavallini, VAN
|6
|1
|7
|Diego Chara, POR
|7
|0
|7
|Franco Escobar, ATL
|7
|0
|7
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|7
|0
|7
|Eryk Williamson, POR
|7
|0
|7
19 players tied with 6
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.78
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.85
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.90
|Matt Turner, NE
|0.95
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.95
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.96
|Andrew Tarbell, CLB
|0.97
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1.00
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.00
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|8
|Joe Willis, NSH
|8
|Eloy Room, CLB
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|6
|Matt Turner, NE
|6
|Quentin Westberg, TOR
|6
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|5
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|5
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|5
|Tim Melia, KC
|5
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|5
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|5
___
|Saves
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|74
|Marko Maric, HOU
|66
|Matt Turner, NE
|61
|Andre Blake, PHI
|60
|Clement Diop, MTL
|60
|Joe Willis, NSH
|56
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|51
|Tim Melia, KC
|51
|Steve Clark, POR
|49
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|49
___
