MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, October 25

Goals Diego Rossi, LFC 12 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 11 Robert Beric, CHI 9 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 9 Ayo Akinola, TOR 8 Jeremy Ebobisse, POR 8 Damir Kreilach, RSL 8 Jordan Morris, SEA 8 Chris Mueller, ORL 8 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8 Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 8 Assists Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 10 Darwin Quintero, HOU 9 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 8 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 8 Lewis Morgan, MCF 7 Jordan Morris, SEA 7 Cristian Pavon, LA 7 Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7 Pedro Santos, CLB 7

10 players tied with 6

___

Shots Gustavo Bou, NE 57 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 57 Cristian Pavon, LA 56 Darwin Quintero, HOU 55 Diego Rossi, LFC 55 Adam Buksa, NE 50 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 49 Robert Beric, CHI 48 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 48 Johnny Russell, KC 48

___

Shots on Goal Diego Rossi, LFC 28 Robert Beric, CHI 24 Darwin Quintero, HOU 24 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 23 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 23 Gustavo Bou, NE 21 Cristian Pavon, LA 21 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 21 Adam Buksa, NE 19 Damir Kreilach, RSL 19

___

Cautions Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8 Diego Chara, POR 7 Franco Escobar, ATL 7 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 7 Andres Reyes, MCF 7 Eryk Williamson, POR 7

14 players tied with 6

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 8 0 8 Andres Reyes, MCF 7 1 8 Julian Araujo, LA 6 1 7 Luis Binks, MTL 6 1 7 Lucas Cavallini, VAN 6 1 7 Diego Chara, POR 7 0 7 Franco Escobar, ATL 7 0 7 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 7 0 7 Eryk Williamson, POR 7 0 7

19 players tied with 6

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Eloy Room, CLB 0.78 Andre Blake, PHI 0.85 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.90 Matt Turner, NE 0.95 Joe Willis, NSH 0.95 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.96 Andrew Tarbell, CLB 0.97 Stefan Frei, SEA 1.00 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.00 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 1.00

___

Shutouts Andre Blake, PHI 8 Joe Willis, NSH 8 Eloy Room, CLB 7 Sean Johnson, NYC 6 Matt Turner, NE 6 Quentin Westberg, TOR 6 Stefan Frei, SEA 5 Brad Guzan, ATL 5 Jimmy Maurer, DAL 5 Tim Melia, KC 5 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5 Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5

___

Saves Sean Johnson, NYC 74 Marko Maric, HOU 66 Matt Turner, NE 61 Andre Blake, PHI 60 Clement Diop, MTL 60 Joe Willis, NSH 56 Brad Guzan, ATL 51 Tim Melia, KC 51 Steve Clark, POR 49 Stefan Frei, SEA 49

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.