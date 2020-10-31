Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS postpones game, cancels another because of COVID-19

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 6:43 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer postponed the Los Angeles FC’s scheduled game Sunday night at San Jose, and canceled Minnesota’s match at Sporting Kansas City because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league made the moves Saturday.

LAFC had three positive cases among their player group. While the remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, the match was postponed to allow for additional testing and evaluation. MLS said it is evaluating whether the match can be rescheduled.

After confirming a case Wednesday, Minnesota had a second player Saturday with a confirmed positive test.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water