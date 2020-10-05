Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned INF Jack Mayfield to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Luis Garcia.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Michael King. Reassigned C Erik Kratz to the minor leagues.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned INF Vimael Machin to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Jordan Weems.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated OF Austin Meadows. Reassigned INF Nate Lowe to the minor leagues.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed K Elliott Fry, S Jamal Carter and CB Delrick Abrams Jr. on the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DE Shareef Miller.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Lamar Miller to the practice squad. Released CB Stephen Denmark.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the active roster. Placed LB De’Jon Harris and DL Billy Winn on the active roster.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the termination of head coach Bill O’Brien.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Doug Middleton.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Javaris Davis to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Rudock.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski. Placed WR Isaiah Zuber on the active roster. Placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT David Moa and WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad. Released WR Johnny Holton.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage. Signed QB Mike White to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Adrian Killins.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Re-signed D Kyle Capobianco to a two-year, one-way contract. Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, one-way contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Sebastian Aho on a two-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Krisztian Nemeth.
KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with head football coach Chris Klieman on a contract extension through the 2026 season.
