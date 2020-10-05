Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 10:29 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned INF Jack Mayfield to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Luis Garcia.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHP Michael King. Reassigned C Erik Kratz to the minor leagues.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned INF Vimael Machin to the minor leagues. Activated RHP Jordan Weems.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated OF Austin Meadows. Reassigned INF Nate Lowe to the minor leagues.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed K Elliott Fry, S Jamal Carter and CB Delrick Abrams Jr. on the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DE Shareef Miller.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Lamar Miller to the practice squad. Released CB Stephen Denmark.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton to the active roster. Placed LB De’Jon Harris and DL Billy Winn on the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Announced the termination of head coach Bill O’Brien.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Doug Middleton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Javaris Davis to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Rudock.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski. Placed WR Isaiah Zuber on the active roster. Placed DB Cody Davis and RB Sony Michel on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT David Moa and WR Alex Bachman to the practice squad. Released WR Johnny Holton.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage. Signed QB Mike White to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Adrian Killins.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Re-signed D Kyle Capobianco to a two-year, one-way contract. Signed D Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, one-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Sebastian Aho on a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed F Krisztian Nemeth.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with head football coach Chris Klieman on a contract extension through the 2026 season.

