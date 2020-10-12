Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Released manager Rick Renteria.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Alex Wood and INF Edwin Rios. Reassigned OF Terrance Gore and INF Gavin Lux to the minor leagues.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced RHP Javy Guerra and LHP Sam Freeman have cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Released assistant coaches Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser, Roy Rogers and Karen Stack Umlauf.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Raheem Morris interim head coach.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Xavier Williams. Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown and LB Kamal Martin from injured reserve. Signed TE Dominique Dafney to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agree to terms with Mattias Janmark.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.