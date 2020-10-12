Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Released manager Rick Renteria.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Alex Wood and INF Edwin Rios. Reassigned OF Terrance Gore and INF Gavin Lux to the minor leagues.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced RHP Javy Guerra and LHP Sam Freeman have cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Released assistant coaches Dean Cooper, Nate Loenser, Roy Rogers and Karen Stack Umlauf.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Raheem Morris interim head coach, Jeff Ulbrich defensive coordinator, Bernie Parmalee special teams coordinator and Will Harriger running backs coach.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Otaro Alaka on injured reserve. Promoted C Trystan Colon-Castillo to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Deon Lacey to the active roster. Placed LB Del’Shawn Phillips on injured reserve. Waived/injured OL Evan Boehm.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rodney Smith to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DT John Jenkins from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Xavier Williams. Placed DT D.J. Reader on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown and LB Kamal Martin from injured reserve. Signed TE Dominique Dafney to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee and K Brett Maher to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released K Stephen Hauschka and DL Carl Davis. Signed DE Jabaal Sheard to the practice squad. Promoted K Jon Brown and DL Caraun Reid to the active roster. Placed S Andrew Wingard on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted Joe Gaziano and Troymaine Pope to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Byron Coward on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Ken Crawley. Released DE Margus Hunt.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C Trystan Colon-Castillo. Signed RB Aca’Cedric Ware, WR Travis Jonsen and TE Codey McElroy to the practice squad. Placed DT Vita Vea and LB Jack Cichy on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LS Matt Overton to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Jared Kozinn executive vice president of corporate and premium partnerships.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agree to terms with F Mattias Janmark on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with F Lucas Wallmark on a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Brad Richardson to a one-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.