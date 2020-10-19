Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated OFs Tucker Davidson and Ender Inciarte, INFs Adeiny Hechavarria, Alex Jackson and William Contreras, RHPs Chad Sobotka, Jasseel De La Cruz, Luke Jackson, Touki Toussaint and Patrick Weigel and LHPs Tucker Davidson and Sean Newcomb.

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced vice president and general manager Nick Krall will head the baseball operations department.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with pitching coach Jim Hickey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Re-signed F Christian Fischer to a two-year, one-way contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Steven Fogarty to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F J.C. Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired an international roster spot from Montreal Impact for the 2020 season in exchange for general allocation money.

