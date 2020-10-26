Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Trent Blank bullpen coach and director of pitching strategy. Released bullpen coach Brian De Lunas.

FOOTBALL National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated WR Jalen Reagor, LT Jason Peters, LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy to return from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released DE Gerri Green, LB Donald Payne and DB Manny Patterson from the practice squad.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

RACING LOUISVILLE FC — Acquired Fs Yuki Nagasato and Savannah McCaskill, a fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft and an international roster spot for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons from the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for full roster protection in the 2020 expansion draft.<

