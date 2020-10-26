Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Outrighted INF/OF Tzu-Wei Lin and RHP Robinson Leyer from the major league roster to Pawtucket (IL). Outrighted LHP Mike Kickham, RHPs Zack Godley and Andrew Triggs from the major league roster.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Trent Blank bullpen coach and director of pitching strategy. Released bullpen coach Brian De Lunas.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara co-pitching coaches. Named Bobby Wilson catching coordinator.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Robel Garcia off waivers from Cincinnati.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DT Marlon Davidson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released G Ben Braden. Placed LB James Burgess on the active roster from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Mark Fields II to the active roster. Claimed CB Chris Jones from waivers. Designated LB Troy Dye and G Pat Elflein to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated WR Jalen Reagor, LT Jason Peters, LB T.J. Edwards and S Rudy to return from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Will Compton.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released DE Gerri Green, LB Donald Payne and DB Manny Patterson from the practice squad.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

RACING LOUISVILLE FC — Acquired Fs Yuki Nagasato and Savannah McCaskill, a fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft and an international roster spot for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons from the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for full roster protection in the 2020 expansion draft.<

