Montgomery expected to start for New York against Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (40-20, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (33-27, second in the AL East)

San Diego; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Ryan Thompson (1-2, 4.44 ERA in regular season) New York: Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 5.11 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

ALDS: Tampa Bay leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will look to clinch a series win with a victory over New York in Game 4 of the ALDS.

The Yankees are 23-17 against AL East opponents. New York has a team batting average of .276 this postseason, Gleyber Torres has lead them with an average of .412

The Rays have gone 27-13 against division opponents. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .506 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of 1.250, including six extra base hits and four RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .610.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 25 extra base hits and 37 RBIs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

