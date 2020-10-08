On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Mora, Ebobisse each score twice, Timbers beat LA Galaxy 6-3

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 12:42 am
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Felipe Mora and Jeremy Ebobisse each scored twice, leading the Portland Timbers to a 6-3 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Portland (8-4-3) has won three consecutive matches. The Galaxy (4-8-3) are winless in their last five, including four straight losses.

Mora scored from close range in the 14th minute, and added his sixth goal of the season in the 60th on a cross from Jorge Villafana. Larrys Mabiala stretched the Timbers’ lead to 5-2 with his first goal of the season in the 63rd.

Ebobisse scored off a free kick that hit the crossbar and dropped into the net in the 23rd minute. Diego Valeri lofted his shot over the head of diving Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham in the 47th. Ebobisse capped the scoring with a goal in the 80th.

Julian Araujo scored his first goal of the season in the 34th minute for the Galaxy. Ethan Zubak added a goal in the 55th and Cristian Pavon another in the 70th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

