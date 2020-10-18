On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Most Consecutive World Series Games, Home Runs

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 11:58 pm
< a min read
      

Most consecutive world series games hitting a home run:

5 — George Springer, Houston, Oct. 28, 29, 31, Nov. 1, 2017 and Oct. 22, 2019.

4 — Reggie Jackson, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 15, 16 and 18 (three), 1977; Oct. 10, 1978.

4 — Lou Gehrig, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 5, 7, and 9 (two), 1928; Sept. 28, 1932.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

3 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco, Oct. 19, 20 and 22, 2002.

3 — Ryan Klesko, Atlanta, Oct. 24, 25 and 26, 1995.

3 — Lonnie Smith, Atlanta, Oct. 22, 23 and 24, 1991.

3 — x-Donn Clendenon, N.Y. Mets, Oct. 12, 15 and 16, 1969.

3 — Hank Bauer, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 1, 2 and 4, 1958.

3 — Johnny Mize, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 3, 4 and 5, 1952.

x-Did not play in the Oct. 14 game.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth