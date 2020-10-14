On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Mulraney, Guzan help Atlanta United to 1-1 tie with Miami

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Mulraney scored his first MLS goal, Brad Guzan had five saves, and Atlanta United rallied for a 1-1 tie with Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Mulraney, making his 14th MLS appearance, tapped in a right-footer from the corner of the six-yard box to cap the scoring minutes after Miami opened the scoring. Jürgen Damm cut back to evade a sliding defender and slipped a pass between three others to Mulraney for the one-touch finish in the 83rd minute for Atlanta (5-9-4).

Lewis Morgan played an arcing ball from the right side to the far post where Brek Shea slipped a first-timer past Guzan to open the scoring in the 80th.

Miami (5-10-3) is unbeaten in its last three games, including two wins.

Atlanta is winless in its last three games.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MQ-8B Fire Scout takes off aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords