N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19

|Washington
|0
|10
|0
|9
|—
|19
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|3
|0
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 33, 3:23.
NYG_Slayton 23 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 1:36.
Second Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 35, 10:50.
NYG_FG Gano 20, 6:15.
Was_L.Thomas 5 pass from K.Allen (Hopkins kick), :13.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 28, 8:56.
NYG_Crowder 43 fumble return (Gano kick), 3:29.
Was_Sims 22 pass from K.Allen (pass failed), :36.
A_0.
___
|
|Was
|NYG
|First downs
|24
|16
|Total Net Yards
|337
|240
|Rushes-yards
|24-86
|26-132
|Passing
|251
|108
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-70
|1-12
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-42-1
|12-19-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-29
|1-4
|Punts
|1-55.0
|2-35.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-50
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|33:30
|26:30
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, McKissic 8-41, Gibson 9-30, K.Allen 2-8, Barber 4-6, Wright 1-1. N.Y. Giants, Jones 7-74, Freeman 18-61, Slayton 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Washington, K.Allen 31-42-1-280. N.Y. Giants, Jones 12-19-1-112.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 7-74, McKissic 6-43, Inman 5-45, Gibson 4-25, Wright 4-25, Thomas 3-42, Sims 1-22, Barber 1-4. N.Y. Giants, Smith 3-15, Slayton 2-41, Engram 2-30, Tate 1-11, D.Lewis 1-10, Board 1-8, Mack 1-1, Freeman 1-(minus 4).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 47.
