On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

N.Y. Giants 20, Washington 19

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 4:10 pm
< a min read
      
Washington 0 10 0 9 19
N.Y. Giants 10 3 0 7 20

First Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 33, 3:23.

NYG_Slayton 23 pass from Jones (Gano kick), 1:36.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 35, 10:50.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

NYG_FG Gano 20, 6:15.

Was_L.Thomas 5 pass from K.Allen (Hopkins kick), :13.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 28, 8:56.

NYG_Crowder 43 fumble return (Gano kick), 3:29.

Was_Sims 22 pass from K.Allen (pass failed), :36.

A_0.

___

Was NYG
First downs 24 16
Total Net Yards 337 240
Rushes-yards 24-86 26-132
Passing 251 108
Punt Returns 1-2 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-70 1-12
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-19
Comp-Att-Int 31-42-1 12-19-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-29 1-4
Punts 1-55.0 2-35.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-50 4-30
Time of Possession 33:30 26:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, McKissic 8-41, Gibson 9-30, K.Allen 2-8, Barber 4-6, Wright 1-1. N.Y. Giants, Jones 7-74, Freeman 18-61, Slayton 1-(minus 3).

        Read more Sports News news.

PASSING_Washington, K.Allen 31-42-1-280. N.Y. Giants, Jones 12-19-1-112.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 7-74, McKissic 6-43, Inman 5-45, Gibson 4-25, Wright 4-25, Thomas 3-42, Sims 1-22, Barber 1-4. N.Y. Giants, Smith 3-15, Slayton 2-41, Engram 2-30, Tate 1-11, D.Lewis 1-10, Board 1-8, Mack 1-1, Freeman 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Hopkins 47.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth