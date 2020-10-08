N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 4 11
Díaz dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .143
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .500
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Margot rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .462
a-Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Adames ss 1 1 0 0 2 0 .167
Kiermaier cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .286
b-Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 11 5 4 5
LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .333
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .111
Hicks cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .429
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .375
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .133
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .444
Torres ss 3 2 2 2 1 0 .308
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .133
Higashioka c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .364
Tampa Bay 001 000 000_1 3 1
New York 020 002 01x_5 11 0

a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 7th.

E_Brosseau (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 10. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Stanton (1). HR_Voit (1), off Thompson; Torres (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Lowe (1), Voit (1), LeMahieu (2), Torres 2 (2), Higashioka (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Kiermaier); New York 7 (Stanton, Judge, Higashioka, Voit, Hicks). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Urshela. GIDP_Lowe, Stanton.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (Voit, Torres, Voit).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, L, 0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 3 3 44 4.91
Yarbrough 5 6 2 2 1 1 65 3.60
Slegers 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 31 6.75
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 4 3 1 1 3 4 62 2.25
Green, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 4.50
Britton, H, 2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 22 0.00
Chapman, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-0, Slegers 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, CB Bucknor.

T_3:14.

