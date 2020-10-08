N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|4
|11
|
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.462
|a-Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Adames ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|4
|5
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.133
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gardner lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.444
|Torres ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.308
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.364
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|1
|New York
|020
|002
|01x_5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Wendle in the 7th. b-grounded out for Kiermaier in the 7th.
E_Brosseau (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 10. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Stanton (1). HR_Voit (1), off Thompson; Torres (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Lowe (1), Voit (1), LeMahieu (2), Torres 2 (2), Higashioka (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Kiermaier); New York 7 (Stanton, Judge, Higashioka, Voit, Hicks). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hicks, Urshela. GIDP_Lowe, Stanton.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Lowe, Choi); New York 1 (Voit, Torres, Voit).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|44
|4.91
|Yarbrough
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|65
|3.60
|Slegers
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|62
|2.25
|Green, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.50
|Britton, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Yarbrough 2-0, Slegers 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, CB Bucknor.
T_3:14.
