N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|020
|002
|01x
|—
|5
E_Brosseau (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 10. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Stanton (1). HR_Voit (1), Torres (1). SB_Torres (2). SF_LeMahieu (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Yarbrough
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Slegers
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Green W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Yarbrough pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, CB Bucknor.
T_3:14.
