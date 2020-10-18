On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Results

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 6:07 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 267 laps, 42 points.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 48.

3. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 46.

4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 47.

5. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 33.

6. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 47.

7. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 45.

8. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 29.

9. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 34.

10. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 27.

11. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

12. (18) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 267, 29.

13. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 23.

15. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 40.

16. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 21.

17. (32) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 267, 20.

18. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 267, 19.

19. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 18.

20. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 23.

21. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 16.

22. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 15.

23. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 267, 14.

24. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 13.

25. (15) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 266, 12.

26. (12) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 266, 12.

27. (27) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 265, 10.

28. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 263, 9.

29. (19) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 262, 8.

30. (34) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

31. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 261, 6.

32. (33) James Davison, Ford, 258, 5.

33. (31) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 258, 4.

34. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 256, 0.

35. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 254, 0.

36. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 250, 1.

37. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 228, 0.

38. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, engine, 197, 3.

39. (40) Chad Finchum, Toyota, transmission, 154, 0.

40. (30) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, accident, 144, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 138.329 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 53 minutes, 43 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.312 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-27; W.Byron 28-30; K.Harvick 31-63; C.Elliott 64-83; D.Hamlin 84-86; C.Elliott 87; D.Hamlin 88-124; B.Keselowski 125-130; Ku.Busch 131-132; M.DiBenedetto 133-144; R.Newman 145; D.Hamlin 146-163; Ky.Busch 164-167; J.Logano 168-169; K.Harvick 170-201; C.Lajoie 202; K.Harvick 203-222; J.Logano 223-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 3 times for 85 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 58 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 48 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 47 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 12 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 6 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 3 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Newman, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Lajoie, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 7; B.Keselowski, 4; C.Elliott, 3; J.Logano, 3; A.Bowman, 1; M.Truex, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; R.Blaney, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 4115; 2. D.Hamlin, 4094; 3. B.Keselowski, 4082; 4. C.Elliott, 4074; 5. J.Logano, 4064; 6. A.Bowman, 4055; 7. M.Truex, 4051; 8. Ku.Busch, 4009; 9. Ky.Busch, 2220; 10. A.Dillon, 2212; 11. R.Blaney, 2205; 12. W.Byron, 2184; 13. A.Almirola, 2167; 14. C.Bowyer, 2166; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 2160; 16. C.Custer, 2146.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Related Topics
