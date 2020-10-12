NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Oct. 11
1. Kevin Harvick, 4067.
2. Denny Hamlin, 4054.
3. Brad Keselowski, 4035.
4. Chase Elliott, 4027.
5. Joey Logano, 4022.
6. Martin Truex Jr, 4017.
7. Alex Bowman, 4009.
8. Kurt Busch, 4006.
9. Kyle Busch, 2187.
10. Austin Dillon, 2186.
11. Ryan Blaney, 2160.
12. William Byron, 2155.
13. Clint Bowyer, 2154.
14. Aric Almirola, 2143.
15. Matt DiBenedetto, 2131.
16. Cole Custer, 2123.
17. Erik Jones, 786.
18. Jimmie Johnson, 778.
19. Tyler Reddick, 715.
20. Chris Buescher, 608.
21. Christopher Bell, 570.
22. Bubba Wallace, 539.
23. Michael McDowell, 536.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 509.
25. Ryan Newman, 500.
26. Ty Dillon, 493.
27. Matt Kenseth, 484.
28. John H. Nemechek, 477.
29. Ryan Preece, 429.
30. Corey Lajoie, 369.
31. Daniel Suarez, 329.
32. Brennan Poole, 242.
33. Quin Houff, 201.
34. Kyle Larson, 121.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 78.
36. Reed Sorenson, 62.
37. James Davison, 46.
38. Stanton Barrett, 1.
