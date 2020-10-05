NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Oct. 4
1. Denny Hamlin, 3141.
2. Kevin Harvick, 3121.
3. Chase Elliott, 3097.
4. Brad Keselowski, 3094.
5. Martin Truex Jr, 3085.
6. Alex Bowman, 3075.
7. Joey Logano, 3074.
8. Austin Dillon, 3053.
9. Kyle Busch, 3053.
10. Kurt Busch, 3048.
11. Clint Bowyer, 3036.
12. Aric Almirola, 3026.
13. Ryan Blaney, 2114.
14. William Byron, 2113.
15. Matt DiBenedetto, 2108.
16. Cole Custer, 2095.
17. Jimmie Johnson, 754.
18. Erik Jones, 751.
19. Tyler Reddick, 687.
20. Chris Buescher, 591.
21. Christopher Bell, 540.
22. Michael McDowell, 529.
23. Bubba Wallace, 521.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 489.
25. Ryan Newman, 489.
26. Matt Kenseth, 481.
27. John H. Nemechek, 476.
28. Ty Dillon, 469.
29. Ryan Preece, 406.
30. Corey Lajoie, 359.
31. Daniel Suarez, 317.
32. Brennan Poole, 241.
33. Quin Houff, 192.
34. Kyle Larson, 121.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 78.
36. Reed Sorenson, 62.
37. James Davison, 38.
38. Cody Ware, 18.
39. Stanton Barrett, 1.
