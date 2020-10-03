On Air: Music and the Spoken Word
NASCAR-Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 Results

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 9:11 pm
Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113 laps, 54 points.

2. (7) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 113, 42.

3. (2) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 113, 35.

4. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 113, 45.

5. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 113, 42.

6. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 113, 31.

7. (17) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 113, 30.

8. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 113, 29.

9. (14) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 113, 30.

10. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 113, 27.

11. (32) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 113, 26.

12. (6) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 113, 31.

13. (33) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 113, 24.

14. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 113, 0.

15. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 113, 22.

16. (34) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 113, 0.

17. (31) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 113, 20.

18. (35) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 113, 19.

19. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113, 38.

20. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 113, 17.

21. (27) Matt Mills, Toyota, 113, 16.

22. (28) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 113, 15.

23. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 113, 22.

24. (36) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 13.

25. (20) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 12.

26. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 11.

27. (15) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 0.

28. (30) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, 100, 9.

29. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, engine, 95, 15.

30. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, suspension, 92, 7.

31. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 77, 6.

32. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 76, 5.

33. (18) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 75, 0.

34. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 75, 21.

35. (12) Riley Herbst, Toyota, garage, 48, 7.

36. (22) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 1.

37. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, disqualified, 113, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment