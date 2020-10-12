NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 2:00 pm
Through Oct. 11

1. Chase Briscoe, 3060 (8).

2. Austin Cindric, 3050 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 3033 (3).

4. Noah Gragson, 3025 (2).

5. Justin Haley, 3023 (3).

6. Brandon Jones, 3020 (3).

7. Ross Chastain, 3010 (0).

8. Ryan Sieg, 3002 (0).

9. Harrison Burton, 2068 (2).

10. Brandon Brown, 2068 (0).

11. Michael Annett, 2061 (0).

12. Riley Herbst, 2060 (0).

13. Jeremy Clements, 576 (0).

14. Alex Labbe, 543 (0).

15. Daniel Hemric, 508 (0).

16. Josh Williams, 508 (0).

17. Myatt Snider, 503 (0).

18. Anthony Alfredo, 481 (0).

19. Jesse Little, 464 (0).

20. Tommy Joe Martins, 407 (0).

21. Joe Graf Jr, 376 (0).

22. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 367 (0).

23. BJ McLeod, 366 (0).

24. AJ Allmendinger, 347 (2).

25. Chad Finchum, 318 (0).

26. Matt Mills, 307 (0).

27. Vinnie Miller, 292 (0).

28. Jeb Burton, 235 (0).

29. Colby Howard, 229 (0).

30. Kody Vanderwal, 213 (0).

31. Kyle Weatherman, 191 (0).

32. Kaz Grala, 147 (0).

33. Josh Bilicki, 140 (0).

34. Stephen Leicht, 136 (0).

35. David Starr, 126 (0).

36. Mason Massey, 118 (0).

37. Stefan Parsons, 106 (0).

38. Jade Buford, 105 (0).

39. Ray Black Jr, 92 (0).

40. Andy Lally, 83 (0).

41. Garrett Smithley, 75 (0).

42. Ryan Vargas, 75 (0).

43. Preston Pardus, 74 (0).

44. Mike Harmon, 73 (0).

45. Dexter Bean, 69 (0).

46. Caesar Bacarella, 68 (0).

47. Robby Lyons, 66 (0).

48. Colin Garrett, 63 (0).

49. Joey Gase, 58 (0).

50. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 53 (0).

51. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 43 (0).

52. Dillon Bassett, 43 (0).

53. Carson Ware, 41 (0).

54. Jeff Green, 39 (0).

55. Mike Wallace, 38 (0).

56. Brandon Gdovic, 34 (0).

57. Cody Ware, 30 (0).

58. Scott Heckert, 23 (0).

59. Rc Enerson, 18 (0).

60. Cj McLaughlin, 18 (0).

61. Earl Bamber, 14 (0).

62. Patrick Emerling, 8 (0).

63. Bobby Reuse, 7 (0).

64. Ja Junior Avila, 6 (0).

65. Landon Cassill, 5 (0).

66. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).

67. John Jackson, 3 (0).

68. Harold Crooms, 2 (0).

