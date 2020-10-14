Trending:
Nashville 3, Houston 1

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 10:13 pm
Nashville 3 0 3
Houston 0 1 1

First half_1, Nashville, Mukhtar, 2 (Danladi), 15th minute; 2, Nashville, Danladi, 2 (Washington), 19th; 3, Nashville, Mukhtar, 3, 23rd.

Second half_4, Houston, Quintero, 6 (Manotas), 75th.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Figueroa, Houston, 22nd; Martinez, Houston, 82nd; Beckeles, Nashville, 86th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Matthew Nelson, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Dave Gantar.

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Jack Maher (Brayan Beckeles, 85th), Eric Miller, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington; Brian Anunga, Matt LaGrassa (Anibal Godoy, 70th), Hany Mukhtar (Derrick Jones, 46th), Alex Muyl (Jhonder Cadiz, 70th); Abu Danladi (Randall Leal, 46th).

Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist (Sam Junqua, 67th), Kiki Struna (Niko Hansen, 78th); Darwin Ceren (Tomas Martinez, 25th), Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera; Ariel Lassiter (Christian Ramirez, 66th), Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero.

