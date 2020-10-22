Nationals agree to terms with Harrison on 1-year contract

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 10:44 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday with utility man Josh Harrison.

The 33-year-old returns to Washington after hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored with the Nationals last season. He hit .309 as a starter as manager Dave Martinez wrote Harrison into the lineup at second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

A two-time National League All Star, Harrison spent his first eight major league season with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-2018. He joined the Detroit Tigers in 2019 and spent spring training and summer camp with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Nationals in late July.

Harris is a career .273 hitter with 56 home runs, 291 RBIs and 384 runs scored in 911 games over 10 seasons.

