On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press
October 11, 2020 10:02 pm
3 min read
      
All Times Eastern
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104

Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

        Read more Sports News news.

Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Miami 4, Indiana 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101

Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100

Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115

Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122

L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97

Denver 4, Utah 3

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Denver 80, Utah 78

Houston 3, Oklahoma City 3

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80

Monday, Aug. 31: Oklahoma City 104, Houston 100

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93

Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT

Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87

Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102

Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100

Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96

Denver 4, L.A. Clippers 3

Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Boston 2

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami 112, Boston 109

Friday, Sept. 25: Boston 121, Miami 108

Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami 125, Boston 113

Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Denver 1

Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114

Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver, 114, L.A. Lakers 106

Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108

Saturday, Sept. 26: L.A. Lakers 117, Denver 107

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
L.A. Lakers 4, Miami 2

Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104

Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96

Friday, Oct. 9: Miami 111, L.A. Lakers 108

Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers 106, Miami 90

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021