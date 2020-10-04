Trending:
Neto scores for Wolves as Fulham loses 4th straight EPL game

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 1:06 pm
1 min read
      

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Pedro Neto scored the only goal as Wolverhampton condemned Fulham to another Premier League defeat on Sunday.

The forward’s strike earned the hosts a 1-0 win as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side rediscovered its form.

Alphonse Areola’s double save denied Neto and Nelson Semedo, while Aboubakar Kamara missed a great chance to level for the visitors.

It meant Fulham slipped to a fourth straight loss to remain bottom of the Premier League.

Despite a tireless display, it has been a chastening return to the top flight for Scott Parker’s side, which has let in 11 goals so far — the highest number it has conceded in the opening four league games since 1960.

Wolves, smarting from their recent loss of form, were cautious but still had too much for Fulham to end its run of three straight defeats.

United States defender Antonee Robinson made his league debut for Fulham and the left back tested Wolverhampton goalkeeper Rui Patricio early on after a strong run.

Wolves broke through 11 minutes after the interval when Leander Dendoncker’s shot was blocked by Robinson. As Fulham failed to clear, the ball ricocheted to Neto, who drilled into the bottom corner from 16 yards.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

