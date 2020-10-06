Trending:
New England rides defensive hot streak into matchup against Toronto FC

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto FC (9-2-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (5-3-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution host Toronto FC on a defensive hot streak. The Revolution have given up just eight goals over the last 10 games.

The Revolution are 5-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England has given up nine of its 13 goals conceded in the second half of games.

Toronto FC is 7-2-3 in conference play. Toronto FC is 4-1-0 when it scores only one goal.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teal Bunbury leads New England with four goals. Gustavo Bou has four goals over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

Alejandro Pozuelo has seven goals and four assists for Toronto FC so far this season. Pablo Piatti has three goals over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 4-2-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Toronto FC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Matt Polster (injured), Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Alex Buttner (injured).

Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Auro (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

