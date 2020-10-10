New England takes strong defensive play into matchup with New York City FC

New England Revolution (5-4-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (8-6-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution visit New York City FC on a defensive hot streak. The Revolution have allowed only nine goals over the last 10 games.

New York City FC is 9-6-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Alexander Callens ranks second in league play with five cards, all of them yellow. New York City FC has 44 cards with one red card.

The Revolution are 5-5-7 in Eastern Conference games. New England is second in the league drawing 117 corner kicks, averaging 7.3 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Tinnerholm has four goals and three assists for New York City FC. Alexander Ring has three goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Teal Bunbury has four goals and one assist for New England. Gustavo Bou has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 7-1-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

New England: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).

New England: Matt Polster (injured), Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

