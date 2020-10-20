New-look Chelsea held 0-0 by Sevilla in Champions League

LONDON (AP) — For the first time since its $300 million spending spree, Chelsea finally got its six major summer signings on the field together.

They couldn’t find a way past Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sevilla kept new-look Chelsea at bay in a 0-0 draw in Group E, with the English team involved in its first goalless match since Frank Lampard arrived as manager in the offseason on 2019.

Lampard managed to cure his team’s issues at the back as Chelsea put on a solid defensive display at Stamford Bridge, helped by the return to the lineup of center back Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy — two of the new recruits.

And at one stage in the second half, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, substitute Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell — the other four expensive signings — were all out there for Lampard but Sevilla held firm in a game of few real opportunities.

The Spanish side lost center back Sergi Gomez to injury in the first half, but restricted Chelsea to half-chances. The best fell to Kurt Zouma, who was unmarked at a corner but headed straight at the goalkeeper.

The closest Sevilla came to a goal was when Joan Jordán’s volley — straight from a corner by Ivan Rakitic — flew just over the crossbar in the second half.

Chelsea has already conceded three goals twice in five English Premier League games this season.

