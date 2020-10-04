New Orleans 35, Detroit 29

|New Orleans
First Quarter
Det_Swift 7 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 11:58.
Det_Golladay 15 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 10:23.
NO_Murray 3 run (Lutz kick), 3:08.
Second Quarter
NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 10:10.
NO_Smith 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:03.
NO_Smith 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :44.
Third Quarter
NO_Murray 6 run (Lutz kick), 8:52.
Det_Hockenson 1 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 4:19.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Peterson 5 run (Hockenson pass from Stafford), 3:40.
|NO
|Det
|First downs
|29
|18
|Total Net Yards
|392
|281
|Rushes-yards
|42-164
|22-90
|Passing
|228
|191
|Punt Returns
|3-33
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-27
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-25-1
|17-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-15
|Punts
|2-33.0
|4-54.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-67
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|36:46
|23:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 19-83, Murray 14-64, Harris 2-10, T.Hill 3-6, Burton 1-4, Brees 3-(minus 3). Detroit, Peterson 11-36, Swift 4-22, Stafford 3-21, Johnson 3-9, Agnew 1-2.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 19-25-1-246. Detroit, Stafford 17-31-1-206.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Sanders 6-93, Smith 4-54, Kamara 3-36, Murray 1-19, Callaway 1-16, Harris 1-10, T.Hill 1-8, J.Hill 1-7, Burton 1-3. Detroit, Golladay 4-62, Swift 4-30, Amendola 2-57, Hockenson 2-9, James 1-31, M.Jones 1-9, Cabinda 1-4, Johnson 1-3, Agnew 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
