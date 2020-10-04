Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New Orleans 35, Detroit 29

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 4:14 pm
1 min read
      
New Orleans 7 21 7 0 35
Detroit 14 0 7 8 29

First Quarter

Det_Swift 7 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 11:58.

Det_Golladay 15 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 10:23.

NO_Murray 3 run (Lutz kick), 3:08.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Second Quarter

NO_Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), 10:10.

NO_Smith 2 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:03.

NO_Smith 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :44.

Third Quarter

NO_Murray 6 run (Lutz kick), 8:52.

Det_Hockenson 1 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 4:19.

        Read more Sports News news.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Peterson 5 run (Hockenson pass from Stafford), 3:40.

A_0.

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
NO Det
First downs 29 18
Total Net Yards 392 281
Rushes-yards 42-164 22-90
Passing 228 191
Punt Returns 3-33 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-27 2-51
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 19-25-1 17-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 3-15
Punts 2-33.0 4-54.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-67 5-49
Time of Possession 36:46 23:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 19-83, Murray 14-64, Harris 2-10, T.Hill 3-6, Burton 1-4, Brees 3-(minus 3). Detroit, Peterson 11-36, Swift 4-22, Stafford 3-21, Johnson 3-9, Agnew 1-2.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 19-25-1-246. Detroit, Stafford 17-31-1-206.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Sanders 6-93, Smith 4-54, Kamara 3-36, Murray 1-19, Callaway 1-16, Harris 1-10, T.Hill 1-8, J.Hill 1-7, Burton 1-3. Detroit, Golladay 4-62, Swift 4-30, Amendola 2-57, Hockenson 2-9, James 1-31, M.Jones 1-9, Cabinda 1-4, Johnson 1-3, Agnew 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane