On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 9:57 pm
< a min read
      
New York City FC 1 0 1
Orlando City 1 0 1

First half_1, Orlando City, Mueller, 5 (Ruan), 18th minute; 2, New York City FC, Parks, 3, 43rd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 3rd; Ring, New York City FC, 5th; Jansson, Orlando City, 37th; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 45th+5; Miller, Orlando City, 53rd; Parks, New York City FC, 82nd.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gjovalin Bori, Brooke Mayo, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Sebastien Ibeagha, 90th+2), Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Anton Tinnerholm; Gary Mackay Steven (Ismael Tajouri, 73rd), Jesus Medina (Tony Rocha, 90th+2), Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 90th+2), Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos.

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Ruan (Alex De John, 90th+3); Joey Dezart (David Loera, 76th), Junior Urso, Nani, Andres Perea; Daryl Dike (Jordan Bender, 90th+3), Chris Mueller (Robinho, 84th).

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

California State Cadet takes break from fighting forest fires to be commissioned