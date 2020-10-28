New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 0

New York City FC 0 1 — 1 Toronto FC 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City FC, Medina, 6, 51st minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva.

Yellow Cards_Morrow, Toronto FC, 3rd; Callens, New York City FC, 45th+2; Castellanos, New York City FC, 75th; Medina, New York City FC, 90th+2.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Tiffin Turpin, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Gary Mackay Steven (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 72nd), Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 82nd), Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos (Sebastien Ibeagha, 88th).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Tony Gallacher, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow (Jacob Shaffelburg, 59th); Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jayden Nelson, 82nd), Liam Fraser (Ralph Priso, 76th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Patrick Mullins (Tsubasa Endoh, 59th).

