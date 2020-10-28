Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New York City FC 1, Toronto FC 0

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 9:46 pm
< a min read
      
New York City FC 0 1 1
Toronto FC 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City FC, Medina, 6, 51st minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva.

Yellow Cards_Morrow, Toronto FC, 3rd; Callens, New York City FC, 45th+2; Castellanos, New York City FC, 75th; Medina, New York City FC, 90th+2.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Tiffin Turpin, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Gary Mackay Steven (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 72nd), Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 82nd), Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos (Sebastien Ibeagha, 88th).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Laurent Ciman, Tony Gallacher, Omar Gonzalez, Justin Morrow (Jacob Shaffelburg, 59th); Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jayden Nelson, 82nd), Liam Fraser (Ralph Priso, 76th), Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Patrick Mullins (Tsubasa Endoh, 59th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota