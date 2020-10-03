New York City FC 3, Miami 2

New York City FC 3 0 — 3 Miami 2 0 — 2

First half_1, New York City FC, Mitrita, 3 (Ring), 4th minute; 2, Miami, Morgan, 3 (Ulloa), 27th; 3, New York City FC, Tinnerholm, 4 (Ring), 35th; 4, Miami, Morgan, 4 (Higuain), 38th; 5, New York City FC, Mitrita, 4 (Ring), 43rd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 25th; Trapp, Miami, 47th; Pellegrini, Miami, 72nd; Ibeagha, New York City FC, 75th; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+1; Mackay Steven, New York City FC, 90th+4.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Brian Poeschel, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita (Joe Scally, 90th+6), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Gary Mackay Steven, 69th), Keaton Parks (Tony Rocha, 83rd), Alexander Ring, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita (Ismael Tajouri, 69th).

Miami_Luis Robles; A.J. DeLaGarza (Dylan Nealis, 67th), Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat (Brek Shea, 71st); Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Matias Pellegrini, 67th), Victor Ulloa (Julian Carranza, 85th); Gonzalo Higuain.

