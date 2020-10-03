On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New York City FC 3, Miami 2

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
New York City FC 3 0 3
Miami 2 0 2

First half_1, New York City FC, Mitrita, 3 (Ring), 4th minute; 2, Miami, Morgan, 3 (Ulloa), 27th; 3, New York City FC, Tinnerholm, 4 (Ring), 35th; 4, Miami, Morgan, 4 (Higuain), 38th; 5, New York City FC, Mitrita, 4 (Ring), 43rd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 25th; Trapp, Miami, 47th; Pellegrini, Miami, 72nd; Ibeagha, New York City FC, 75th; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+1; Mackay Steven, New York City FC, 90th+4.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Brian Poeschel, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita (Joe Scally, 90th+6), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Gary Mackay Steven, 69th), Keaton Parks (Tony Rocha, 83rd), Alexander Ring, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos, Alexandru Mitrita (Ismael Tajouri, 69th).

Miami_Luis Robles; A.J. DeLaGarza (Dylan Nealis, 67th), Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ben Sweat (Brek Shea, 71st); Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Matias Pellegrini, 67th), Victor Ulloa (Julian Carranza, 85th); Gonzalo Higuain.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane