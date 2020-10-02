On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

New York City FC plays Inter Miami CF following Mitrita’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York City FC (6-6-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (3-9-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alexandru Mitrita leads New York City FC into a matchup with Inter Miami CF fresh off of a two-goal performance against FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami CF is 3-8-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Inter Miami CF is 2-0-0 when it scores two goals.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

New York City FC is 7-6-2 in conference games. New York City FC ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 78 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza leads Inter Miami CF with two goals. Brek Shea has two goals over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

Anton Tinnerholm has three goals and two assists for New York City FC this season. Alexander Ring has three goals over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

New York City FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

New York City FC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane