New York Red Bulls 1, Atlanta 0

New York Red Bulls 0 1 — 1 Atlanta 0 0 — 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York Red Bulls, Clark, 1, 47th minute.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Davis, New York Red Bulls, 52nd; Mulraney, Atlanta, 66th; Hyndman, Atlanta, 90th+5.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Ian McKay, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant, Amro Tarek; Caden Clark (Jared Stroud, 66th), Sean Davis (Dru Yearwood, 76th), Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski (Sean Nealis, 83rd); Tom Barlow (Brian White, 83rd), Samuel Tetteh (Florian Valot, 66th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Anton Walkes; Jurgen Damm (Mo Adams, 70th), Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz (Manuel Castro, 84th), Marcelino Moreno (Adam Jahn, 61st); Jon Gallagher, Brooks Lennon, Jake Mulraney (Laurence Wyke, 70th).

