New York Red Bulls 1, Toronto FC 1

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 9:44 pm
New York Red Bulls 0 1 1
Toronto FC 1 0 1

First half_1, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 8 (penalty kick), 23rd minute.

Second half_2, New York Red Bulls, Clark, 2 (Rzatkowski), 77th.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva.

Yellow Cards_Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 22nd; Rzatkowski, New York Red Bulls, 52nd; Piatti, Toronto FC, 53rd; Akinola, Toronto FC, 60th; Tarek, New York Red Bulls, 71st.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Brian Dunn, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant, Amro Tarek; Marc Rzatkowski (Sean Davis, 82nd), Jared Stroud (Caden Clark, 59th), Florian Valot, Dru Yearwood; Tom Barlow (Samuel Tetteh, 68th), Brian White (Daniel Royer, 59th).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Nick DeLeon (Patrick Mullins, 82nd), Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola, Pablo Piatti (Tsubasa Endoh, 67th).

